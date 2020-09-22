ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Local Board of Education heard reports on the beginning of the school year from the building principals during its meeting on Monday.
Elementary principal Dorothy Lambert told the board the annual book fair of the school would be done virtually this year.
Middle school principal Matt Shields talked of some flood damage that happened during the last heavy rain. Some parts of classrooms and coaches’ offices are under repair. He also stated there will be a new grades 5-6 choir at the middle school.
High school principal Royal Short told the board about changes in homecoming for this year. The high school will still name a king and queen, but will hold off on a court. They are looking into a winter homecoming this year, if possible.
Short also told the board on Sunday that new members of the Archbold National Honor Society will be inducted.
Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo also gave the board a report. He told the board that the school sold 156 energy credits with the wind turbine and the sale, after fees, should net the district between $18,000-$19,000.
The board also recognized last year’s Fulton County Spelling Bee participants from the district. Katelyn Liechty was the fourth-grade winner, Emma Krukowski was the sixth-grade winner, Kyle Hageman was the eighth-grade runner-up and Blaney Huffman was the third-place finisher in fifth grade.
The board also:
• approved a donation of $3,970 to the band department from an anonymous donor.
• approved a donation from the Band Boosters to the band department for $1,208.21.
• approved a leave of absence for Ryan Hicks through June 30, 2021.
• approved Greg Kuhlman as fall concessions manager.
• approved Jen Thorne and Kenzie Short as volunteer marching band assistants.
• accepted the retirement of Larry Rupp.
• approved Hans Burkholder as a classified substitute.
• approved the resignation of Susan Enderle.
• approved Jennifer King as a classified substitute.
