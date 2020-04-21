ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education heard building reports on remote learning at its meeting held Monday night.
Elementary school principal Dorothy Lambert, middle school principal Matt Shields and high school principal Royal Short each commended the work done in each building as Gov. Mike DeWine extended the date of statewide school closures through the rest of the school year.
Shields told the group he plans on having the middle school send out assignment packets online rather than through the mail.
Short also announced the high school will not have traditional exams at the end of the school year, but instead each class will offered extra-credit type assignments students could do to help raise their grades.
The board also approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year: Sharon Ziegler, volleyball assistant coach; Dana Hilfinger, junior varsity volleyball coach; Darian Schnitkey, freshmen volleyball coach; Kylie Rufenacht, eighth-grade volleyball coach; and Abby Pennington, seventh-grade volleyball coach.
The board offered one-year certified contract renewals to Mary Gingerich and Jacob Elting; and two-year certified contract renewals to Amy Baden, John Brooks, Jennifer Cobb, Michelle Conway, Jonathan Fether, Courtney Froehlich, Ben Gericke, Stacy Guelde, Dana Hilfinger, Bridget Ruffer, Cody Ruffer and Chelsey Smith.
The board offered two-year classified contract renewals to Tiffanie Kruse, Diana Fridley, Ron Rice Susan Crawford, Jody Hulbert, Mary Hall, Stacie Armstrong, Justin Dominique and Jessica Short, as well as a one-year classified contract renewal for Nancy Ruffer.
The board also accepted the recommendation of the superintendent to extend the 2020-21 school year for: high school guidance, elementary school guidance, Vo-Ag/FFA, vocal music and band.
The board went into executive session, with no action taken afterward.
In other business, the board:
• approved the March 2020 financial reports.
• approved the disposal of 20 iPads as a donation to Fairlawn Haven.
• approved participation in the Ohio Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program, pending the group remains active.
The next meeting will be held May 18 at 5 p.m.
