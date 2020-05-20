ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Local Board of Education heard a report from school superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo, plus approved some administrative and coaching contracts during Monday’s meeting.
Selgo spoke of teacher/staff appreciation week, fall 2020, a school bus bid and state funding cuts.
The board also approved the following donations: $200 from SSRM Designs and Photography for graduation pictures; anonymous donations of $1,000, $1,300, $500, $500, $250 and $500 for the football program; $50 from Tad and Glenda Funnell for the R.O.C.K.S. Program.
The board approved three-year contracts for Royal Short (high school principal), Matt Shields (middle school principal) and Michele Bagrowski (curriculum director).
The board approved the resignations of Garrett Grime and Cash Gericke as assistant football coaches and approved both as volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 school year. The board also amended a motion to approve Jacob Elting and Cody Ruffer for one-half supplemental contracts for high school football for the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved Josh Voll as a technology assistant for up to 160 hours for summer 2020.
The board also:
• approved the 2020 graduates list, pending completion of all state and local requirements as presented.
• approved a resolution approving the provision of distance learning retroactive to March 13, 2020, and continuing through the period of school closure due to COVID-19.
• approved payment to contracted personnel for all teachers and all non-teaching staff during the COVID-19 school closure.
• approved a resolution to authorize the superintendent to use the Ohio Schools Council Cooperative to advertise and receive bids for school bus chassis and bodies in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Education bus grant.
• approved the April 2020 financial reports.
• approved the five-year forecast as submitted.
