ARCHBOLD — Village council here has approved the purchase of equipment for a new splash pad and also authorized the hiring of an economic development official.
Two related resolutions were among the four legislative items approved by council during its meeting Monday.
One allows the purchase of splash pad equipment from Penchura, LLC, Brighton, Mich. at an amount not to exceed $265,871.
The splash pad will measure 78 feet by 65 feet and be installed in Archbold's Ruihley Park on West Holland Street near downtown, according to the village's parks and recreation director, Jen Kidder.
She isn't sure when the project will be completed and ready for use, but said "you're definitely going to see things happen this year."
The town does not have a splash pad at the moment.
Fundraising has helped make the project possible, Kidder indicated, with $391,000 committed or raised so far. This leaves the village $39,000 short of its goal ($430,000), but this amount does not include in-kind contributions, she explained.
"The people, businesses, organizations and even the schools have made this happen," explained Kidder. "So many people have played a big part in this project. It's great to see our community rally behind an awesome amenity for everyone, both residents and visitors."
The resolution's emergency clause allows the legislation to become law immediately rather than after a regular waiting period.
Also Monday, village council approved an emergency resolution authorizing the hiring of Jim Wyse — former Archbold mayor and recently retired from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation — as the town's new economic development coordinator.
The resolution states that the coordinator will "assist Archbold in achieving the objectives of the comprehensive plan as well as improve efforts to advance, encourage and promote economic development within the village."
In other business Monday, council:
• was informed that the village's income tax receipts increased 6.6% in January over the 2020 January figure.
• learned that the fire and EMS services handled 104 calls in January while the police department handled 1,215.
• presided over a proclamation recognizing Career and Technical Education Month in February.
• received annual reports from the wastewater, water, zoning/planning and street departments.
