• Fulton County
Special session:
Archbold Area Schools Board of Education met in a brief special session Friday to enter into a contract with the STX Group for the sale and purchase of certificates of credits related to the operation of the district's wind turbine. According to Dr. Jay Selgo, district superintendent, more details will become available as further discussions are held.
