ARCHBOLD — Separate resolutions setting a moratorium on discount chain stores in this town and allowing a community garden lease were approved by Archbold Village Council during its meeting Monday night.
And council took steps to move forward Archbold’s village hall renovation project (see below).
On a third and final reading Monday and by a 4-2 vote, council approved a resolution establishing a moratorium on certain discount stores, specifically mentioning Dollar General and others.
Dollar General recently built a second store at Fulton County Road 24 and Ohio 2 on the west side of Archbold, giving the town a second location in addition to the one on South Defiance Street (Ohio 66). Some question the need for a second store.
But not all were in agreement with the need for the moratorium with council members Vaughn Betz and Chad Kern opposed. They were concerned about setting a “negative precedence,” according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Council members Karla Ball, Kevin Eicher, Kevin Morton and Brad Short supported the moratorium.
Although that vote produced some division, the third and final reading of a resolution allowing a community garden lease with Archbold Community Garden Group on 0.4 acre of municipal land on West Williams Street breezed through unanimously. The property is located next to the Scout Cabin parking lot.
The village will charge the group a $1 annual fee.
Shifting to infrastructure concerns, council passed a resolution allowing the advertisement of bids for the renovation of the village hall at 300 N. Defiance St. in downtown Archbold.
The engineer’s preliminary estimate was $1.4 million, according to the resolution.
It notes that the exterior canopy on the building’s south side will be removed while a new handicap-accessible ramp will be installed at the entrance with new concrete and masonry.
“Interior renovations include a new lobby and breakroom, remodeled restrooms, expanding the council chamber and updates to the utility billing office,” according to the resolution. “Interior improvements will include plumbing, HVAC, lighting and electrical.”
Dettling said the village hopes to open bids in May and have the project completed by this time next year.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution transferring money from special assessment fund #5 to the general fund. The fund covered an assessment from 20 or more years ago, according to Dettling.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing for bids to be advertised for the South Defiance Street waterline project. A 10-inch cast iron pipe will be replaced with a 12-inch PVC waterline. The estimated cost is $650,000.
• was informed by Dettling that village income tax revenues were up 8% compared to the same time last year.
• discussed a new app (live Archbold) which can provide the public with notices about municipal functions.
