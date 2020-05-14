@CNRandyR
ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education and the Archbold Education Association came to an agreement on paying a percentage of spring supplemental contracts during a brief board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The school is expected to save $30,530.95 because of the cuts.
Seventy-five percent payment of contracted amount will be paid to musical director (spring musical); musical director assistant (spring musical); two musical assistants (spring musical) and junior class advisor (prom).
Payment at 60% of contract amount will be paid to boys head tennis coach; head baseball coach; two assistant baseball coaches; ninth-grade baseball coach; head softball coach; two assistant softball coaches; head track coach; three assistant track coaches; four junior high track coaches; three art and art show; elementary musical and junior high trip coordinator.
