ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council handled several agenda items, including putting the final touches on purchasing the water tower from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
In October, council’s utility committee met and gave its recommendation to accept CCNO’s obligation, if purchased, to pay for part of the tower’s repairs. CCNO’s board adopted a similar resolution to support the arraignment to “transfer ownership” of the tower to the village.
The arraignment approved by CCNO’s board and affirmed by council on Monday, calls for CCNO to pay for half of the repairs, up to a total amount of $100,000.
Upon final transfer, however, the village would not only assume ownership, but also take on the task of making the required repairs to the tower.
An inspection of the tower also was done in late October by the Utility Services Company (SUEZ) that found the necessary repairs would cost approximately $196,601.
For the village, the purchase is one of several moves being made this year to improve water quality.
“This next year is going to be a huge year for us,” said Mayor Brad Grime, this past fall. “We stepped back a bit this year (in 2020), but now we’re moving forward with around millions of dollars in projects.
“Our utility committee has been looking at a couple capitol projects,” added Grime. “(And with the water tower) it really needs immediate repairs.”
In other business, council:
• appointed council members to a list of committees and boards.
• authorized the sale of personal property by internet auction. The approval will allow officials to sell “surplus property, including motor vehicles acquired for the use of municipal offices and departments, road machinery, equipment, tools or supplies which are not needed for public use, or are obsolete or unfit for the use for which they were acquired” on the website https://www.govdeals.com/.
• accepted the bid of Vernon Nagel Inc. for the East Holland Street improvement project. Appropriations in the amount of $992,167.50 were made for the project. The bid allows for 333 days to complete the project and came in at 16.6% under the engineer’s estimated cost of $1,190,000.
• approved a resolution to convey the Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Archbold branch located at 1313 S. Defiance St. According to a release from the institution, F&M officials have “determined that the branch no longer fits the profile to remain a full-service location ...” Bank officials explained in the release their intent to close the branch in March. The branch will, however, remain open for ATM/ITM services.
• approved a resolution to replace the village’s 2009 loader with a 2021 524L loader from John Deere. The quote for the new loader came in at $149,692, with the village getting $75,000 for its trade in of the old loader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.