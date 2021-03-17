ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education heard updates on graduation and COVID testing during the superintendent report given by Dr. Jayson Selgo.
Selgo informed the board that the State Board of Education passed a resolution to encourage legislative changes for the graduating class of 2021. The resolution urges lawmakers to permit flexibility for seniors in danger of not graduating by allowing schools to use final course grades from this year instead of end-of-course exams, workplace readiness criteria set in place by Ohio Means Jobs or by a recommendation of a student’s principal in consultation with teachers and councilors.
Dr, Selgo also informed the board that spring sports athletes will not be required to quarantine if they have had an accidental exposure to COVID-19, unless symptoms develop.
He also told the board the governor announced Educational Service Centers will now receive COVID-19 rapid tests that can be distributed to schools.
The board also:
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for David Dominique (head football), Jack Downey (assistant football), Waldo Quinianilla (assistant football), Todd Ranzau (assistant football), Garrett Grime (assistant football), Derrick Baksa (assistant football), Jacob Elting (assistant football), Brock Thiel (volunteer football), Andy Dominique (volunteer football), Evan Wyse (volunteer football), Norm Beck (volunteer football), Tony Grime (volunteer football), Cody Ruffer (seventh-grade football), Kevin Bostleman (eighth-grade football), Rachel Kinsman (head cross country), LaRoy Martinez (volunteer cross country), Nick Hudson (volunteer cross country), Russ Lambert (junior high cross country), Steve Walker (volunteer cross country), Mike Rosebrook (golf), Debbie Culler (head volleyball), Sharon Ziegler (assistant volleyball), Dana Hilfinger (JV volleyball), Abby Pennington (seventh-grade volleyball), Lindsey Ames (eighth-grade volleyball), Logan Wyse (girls tennis), Carolina Kinsman (volunteer tennis), James Kidder (head girls soccer), Jennifer Kidder (assistant girls soccer), Stewart Rodger (head boys soccer), Johnny Lantz (assistant boys soccer) and Joe Williams (boys JV soccer).
• approved the retirements of Craig Link, Jodi Gerken and Diania Nemcik.
• accepted the resignation of Jenna Stuckey, middle school cashier, effective at the end of the school year.
• approved Adam Walker and Caleb Hogrefe as student custodial workers for summer 2021.
• approved Rusty Short as a student worker for technology support and casual laborer for summer 2021.
• accepted the resignation of Courtney Grisier as elementary school spring musical director and approved Jennifer Cobb as the elementary school spring music director.
