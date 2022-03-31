LINCOLN, Neb. — The Arbor Day Foundation here has recognized the City of Defiance with a Tree City USA Growth Award.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the award is bestowed to a community alongside Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care.
The award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term such as building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work and building the community framework, an Arbor Day press release noted.
“Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” stated Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Defiance are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”
With the additional recognition of a Growth Award, Defiance has demonstrated expediency toward building a framework for sustainable urban forest management, according to the Arbor Day.
