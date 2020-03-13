Two recent developments figure to impact the tri-state aquifer.
Located in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties, as well as counties in southeast Michigan and northeast Indiana, the Michindoh Aquifer and its future has been the subject of concern by citizens and local officials.
The reason: a Pioneer businessman had planned to tap into the aquifer and sell water to communities in the Toledo area. Although that effort seems to have waned — as the Toledo area communities bought their water elsewhere — the Ohio Indiana Michigan Regional Council of Governments (OMI) has been formed to address the aquifer’s future.
That effort received some welcome news for officials in recent days.
According to information provided by Defiance Commissioner Ryan Mack — county commissioners’ representative to the OMI — Ohio EPA and the United States Geological Survey will provide $250,000 to study aquifers north of the Maumee River for a two-year period.
Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers approved $500,000 in a supplemental budget this week to study aquifer concerns between Michigan and Ohio, according to Mack.
The measure still must be approved by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whiter.
“This is great news for the tri-state area, including Defiance County, and the future of the area’s aquifers, including the Michindoh Aquifer,” Mack stated. “The local elected officials have been working hard in the last two years to move the funding of the necessary studies forward, so that the future of our drinking water remains sustainable.”
Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis who has been active in the effort to study the Michindoh Aquifer, commented that the funding would get things moving in Ohio, and “I have high confidence it will in Michigan.”
The OMI Group hasn’t had any recent meetings, because there hasn’t been much to talk about, Davis indicated. But with the recent news, he and Mack expect a meeting to be convened soon.
“We’re going to keep pushing it,” said Mack, noting that the end goal is “to make sure we are monitoring what’s going on in our aquifer.”
