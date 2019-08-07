HICKSVILLE — Government, industry and education converged Tuesday morning at APT Manufacturing Solutions for a presentation and facility tour by APT owner Tony Nighswander.
The nexus of industry and education, and preparing a workforce, were the primary topics.
Several state and local leaders were in attendance, including Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel, Defiance; Ohio 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops, Napoleon; and John Magill, assistant deputy chancellor, economic advancement, at the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Owens, Loraine County and Northwest State community colleges also sent representatives, as did Penta Career Center.
“Northwest Ohio is concerned, as I am concerned, about what we are doing about the skills gap,” Nighswander said.
APT is organized into four divisions: machining, automation, fixture gage and fabrication. It is one of the top 20 FANUC integrators in North America, and employs more than 100 people at its 75,000-square-foot facility located at 801 Industrial Drive.
Nighswander said those in education should keep in close contact with local industry to determine their workforce needs.
“We have great people in northwest Ohio, we have a farm community in northwest Ohio,” Nighswander said. “We have kids who know that at three o’clock in the morning, when we need to get the beans off, they know how to get the beans off, even if the combine is broken down; we’re going to figure out how to fix it. But we don’t have robot programmers.”
With assistance from the Defiance County commissioners, Nighswander instituted his own training program at APT for Hicksville High School students. Ten students at a time participate, and 40 have finished to date.
Of the class of 10, Nighswander said the company typically will hire two or three, and pursue job placement for others. New hires must complete an apprenticeship and fulfill an employment contract with APT for educational costs to be reimbursed.
Nighswander said it was frustration with colleges that initially prompted him to train on his own, however, he now partners with Northwest State Community College to offer the training. Participants are Northwest State students, and are insured by the college while they train at APT in the afternoons from 1-3 p.m.
“Why is it important for industry and colleges to partner? Because a college can never have on their floor what we have on our floor,” Nighswander said. “So now, these college students have access to what colleges don’t have access to.”
Nighswander addressed modern students’ reservations about the manufacturing industry (namely, the misconception that it’s always dark and dirty), adding state law prohibits him from letting them inside his facility to learn otherwise.
“I’m not allowed to have a 15-year-old in here, so that’s a problem there,” Nighswander said. “How do we expose them to what we do, when they’re not allowed to be in there? So I think we have some things to overcome in that area.”
Nighswander suggested the same training model could be applied to other industries.
Nighswander also noted that a recent pilot program in Beijing trained 340,000 students in grades 1-6 how to do computer coding.
“What are we going to be like, as a nation, in five to 10 years when these grade-school kids are now 20 years old, coding, and we’re just starting to teach what PLCs are?” he asked.
He said students should be encouraged to attend a high school career center, but added “if that’s not where they’re going to go, we as industry should pick them up.”
“I have a problem when a student doesn’t know what they want, and they go to a college to try to figure it out,” Nighswander said. “I believe industry should help them figure it out before they go and make that commitment.”
The group also heard from Paul Aiello, director of FANUC America’s Certified Education Training (CERT).
With about 650,000 robots installed worldwide, FANUC has 65% of the global market share of all computer-controlled machines.
“We knew that if these manufacturers continued with the programs they had, there was going to be a massive skills gap in manufacturing,” Aiello said. “We couldn’t solve that problem. We knew schools, if they didn’t have the right tech and weren’t aligned, couldn’t solve that problem. But if we did something where we could bring all three together — industry, education and technology — we could help solve that problem. So that’s what we focused on.”
Following the APT/FANUC presentation, guests were invited to tour the facility.
