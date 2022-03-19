Local fire officials are concerned about safety as drivers cruise through emergency scenes.
Capt. Todd Ham of the Defiance Fire Department told The Crescent-News that if motorists hear sirens and lights pull to the right because first responders need to pass on the left side of the road.
When asked about encounters with cars driving through active emergencies, he also said that cars have driven over fire hoses while they where responding to a scene before.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins noted that “most of the time they are too busy looking at the accident and not paying attention to the driving of the motor vehicle, and there have been occasions they’ve come past barricades … which jeopardized on scene personnel safety.”
Similar sentiments were also shared by Brent Davis, Highland Township’s fire chief, who spoke about having a vehicle drive through an accident scene he was responding too.
“We moved our apparatus (the fire truck) and shut the road down to protect the firefighters, so the truck would take the hit and not one of us,” he said.
Likewise, Noble Fire Chief Charlie Weber said “it’s very much a problem.”
“We try to be very, very careful including wearing safety vests out on the highway, lighting the area, and making sure to exit the apparatus opposite the active lane of traffic,” he explained. “If it’s necessary we’ll close the road to make sure it’s safe for the responders at that scene.”
When asked about what drivers should do when coming upon an accident scene all three fire chiefs echoed each others’ sentiments.
“Don’t enter the emergency or active emergency scene,” said Davis. “Wait for direction from law enforcement or fire scene crews.”
“Slow down, and watch for singles from responders,” added Weber. “We don’t want to make that accident scene worse then it might already be.”
“The first thing they need to do is slow down, and then, if its a one-lane highway they need to slow or remained stopped until they are directed to go around by law enforcement,” commented Wilkins. “A two-lane highway they should slow down and move to the left. The big thing is to get them to slow down and pay attention to their driving and not what’s occurring at the emergency.”
Wilkins also spoke about how dangerous scenes can become when drivers don’t pay attention or slow down. First responders and other road crews, such as tow truck drivers, have been injured and killed while responding to accidents although he said “we’ve been fortunate.””
“We live in a world of distractions, phones, texting, a lot of electronics in vehicles today,” he continued. “We sometimes loose our focus when we’re driving … . Twenty percent of accidents that occur with first responders are a result of a secondary accident,” he said, indicating that a second accident was caused by drivers going through the emergency scene already taking place.
“The second most common cause of death among first responders is transportation injuries, meanings vehicle incidents,” he said. “It’s not unique to Defiance, or Defiance County, it’s nationwide.”
Last year’s nationwide figures show that 65 first responders and road crews were killed. As of March 8, the total number of deaths among this same cohort is 15, according to Emergency Responder Safety Institute (www.ResponderSafety.com).
