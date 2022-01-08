A possible Open Meetings Act issue has held up the appointment of a new Defiance County commissioner.
The Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee met Thursday night to consider an appointment to fill the commissioner seat that opened when Ryan Mack became Defiance’s assistant city administrator (see related story above). And after receiving presentations from six persons interested in filling the final year of Mack’s four-year term, the committee met in executive session before emerging to announce that Jim Hall — Defiance County’s retired D.A.R.E. officer — had been chosen.
However, the committee voted on the appointment in executive session and did not publicly announce the vote tally for each candidate.
This constitutes a violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, according to Chris Hicks of Chorus Consulting in southwest Ohio. He has been in contact with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, and in a phone call to The Crescent-News Friday, described his group as a “watchdog” on such matters.
Hicks said he had been contacted by a Republican who attended Thursday’s meeting.
Defiance County’s four-member board of elections met Friday afternoon to do its statutory duty of certifying the Republican appointment. However, it recessed after meeting at noon, then reconvened and decided to put the certification on hold, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
“Our board has delayed certification of the appointment to further review the allegations of irregularities in the appointment process,” she told The Crescent-News Friday afternoon, adding that no date had been set to reconvene and make a decision.
This followed legal advice offered by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, whose office is the statutory legal counsel for county offices such as the board of elections.
Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Ian Weber acknowledged the delay, and said if there are “any recommendations to re-adjust anything, we would definitely do that to be in compliance.”
In the meantime, the commissioner vacancy — one of three seats on the commissioner board — will continue until the situation is resolved.
Hall had expressed his surprise and excitement at being selected Thursday night. When contacted Friday he was gracious about the procedural issue and noted his desire to have the process completed correctly.
“I want it to be done legally so everybody’s happy with it and go from there,” he said. “I want it done right.”
