The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), with support from the City of Defiance, is implementing a program focusing on historical revitalization within the downtown business district.
The downtown Defiance facade enhancement program has been approved by Defiance City Council. This is a grant program for the purpose of revitalizing the exterior facades of downtown properties while preserving the historic character of the downtown business district.
The grant will require a 50% match of total expenses directly related to qualifying building improvements. The maximum match will be $10,000 per property.
Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a few exceptions related to safety concerns.
Examples of approved projects include: awnings, masonry work, window and door repair, roof repair, exterior upper floor access and other visible exterior improvements. Projects that are ineligible include interior improvements, operating funds, HVAC repair, plumbing repair, sidewalk repair, furnishings or equipment, landscaping and any exterior improvements that do not follow the guidelines set by city’s design review board.
The grant will be overseen by a board whose members will review all applications to ensure completeness and eligibility. The board will meet bi-monthly to review applications. Meeting times will be promoted in advance of the official meeting date.
The application window has officially opened for 2023, and applications are available at the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St., calling 419-782-0739, or emailing Kirstie Mack at kirstie@visitdefianceohio.com. Questions can be directed to Mack as DDVB executive director.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.