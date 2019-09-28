The Henry Metropolitan Housing Authority (MHA) will be accepting applications for rental assistance for low-income families and individuals.

The Henry MHA provides rental assistance to residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Wood counties. The Henry MHA waiting list will be open Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m., Oct. 9 from 1-3 p.m. and Oct. 11 from 9-11 a.m.

Applications will be accepted at Oberhaus Park, 750 W. Maumee Ave., Napoleon. Applicants must bring an ID, a piece of mail verifying current place of residence and the Social Security card of each household member.

Load comments