The Henry Metropolitan Housing Authority (MHA) will be accepting applications for rental assistance for low-income families and individuals.
The Henry MHA provides rental assistance to residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Wood counties. The Henry MHA waiting list will be open Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m., Oct. 9 from 1-3 p.m. and Oct. 11 from 9-11 a.m.
Applications will be accepted at Oberhaus Park, 750 W. Maumee Ave., Napoleon. Applicants must bring an ID, a piece of mail verifying current place of residence and the Social Security card of each household member.
