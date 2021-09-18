ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will welcome in the fall season with Apple Week – a special event featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing, and more.
From Wednesday through Sept. 25, guests will have opportunities to enjoy apple-related activities throughout the historic village and delicious apple treats.
Sept. 25 is also the annual vintage baseball tournament with three baseball games being played throughout the day.
Shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager, “Our fall apple week event is sure to delight all of your senses with apple cooking demonstrations, apple games, cider pressing, apple crafts and so much more. And guests visiting on Saturday will be able to enjoy watching old-time baseball, too.”
There will be many apple-related activities taking place during this four-day event. Throughout the week the 140-year-old wooden press will be put to use to make apple cider.
Guests can watch apple drying demonstrations, apple cooking in many of the historic homes, and help pack apples for the long winter ahead at Natives and Newcomers.
There will be apple-themed storytime adventures and craft activities for young guests to enjoy at the District 16 School, apple tic-tac-toe on the village green, and apple trivia at the log school. The nature center will celebrate apples with jumping apple seeds, apple rotting experiments, apple stacking and more.
There will be apple dumplings, apple pies, apple cake donuts, apple fritters and other tasty treats for guests to purchase at the Doughbox Bakery.
On Saturday, cheers from an old-time baseball game will fill the air as the Sauder Village Windmills, the Great Black Swamp Frogs and the Elkhart County Railroaders gather for a vintage baseball tournament.
Originally developed in the Midwest, vintage baseball follows the rules and customs established early in baseball’s history. Dressed in old-time uniforms, the vintage baseball players will work to bring the history of the game of base ball to life.
Teams will play baseball games in the pasture area and will play by 1860s rules. Game times are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The winning team will receive the hand-made traveling trophy made at Sauder Village. Between the games, children will have a chance to run the bases.
