• Wood County

Applebutter Fest preps:

Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 24232 Front St., the old fire station, in downtown Grand Rapids, volunteers will peel, core and quarter bushels of apples to prep for applebutter a few days later. More than two thousand jars of apple butter will be produced for the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, coming on Oct. 10.

Learn more at www.applebutterfest.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments