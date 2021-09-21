• Wood County
Applebutter Fest preps:
Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 24232 Front St., the old fire station, in downtown Grand Rapids, volunteers will peel, core and quarter bushels of apples to prep for applebutter a few days later. More than two thousand jars of apple butter will be produced for the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, coming on Oct. 10.
Learn more at www.applebutterfest.org.
