ARCHBOLD — The aroma of apples and spices mixed with the scent of wood fires and falling leaves marks a change of season and the celebration of Apple Week at Sauder Village in Archbold.
From Sept. 17-22, visitors will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy apple-related activities throughout the village. The week is sure to delight all of the senses with activities including cider pressing, apple cooking demonstrations, apple-themed activities, and apple butter making (Sept. 21 only).
One way to preserve apples was to press them into cider. Throughout the week the 130-year-old wooden press will be put to use to make apple cider. There will be many other apple-related activities taking place during this five-day event. Visitors can watch apple drying demonstrations, apple cooking in many of the historic homes, and try samples of apple butter from the Barn Restaurant.
There will be apple-themed activities for young visitors to enjoy at Little Pioneers Homestead and hands-on apple activities at Eicher Cabin. Throughout the week visitors also can watch beekeeping presentations, animal programs, goat milking demonstrations, help pack a wagon and much more. On Sept. 21, visitors can help press apples into cider with an old-time, hand operated cider press.
Visitors can enjoy a variety of apple treats while visiting Sauder Village, including apple dumplings, apple pies, apple fritters and other treats that visitors can purchase at the Doughbox Bakery.
Produced in the fall as a way to preserve part of the apple crop, apple butter was historically a community project — bringing families and neighbors together each fall. Again this year, visitors of all ages will gather to celebrate this time-honored fall tradition at Sauder Village. On Sept. 21 only, the delicious apple butter will be cooked in a copper kettle near the Stuckey Home in the Pioneer Settlement Area.
Visitors can enjoy apple schnitzing demonstrations and then watch as gallons of apple cider and bushels of the thinly sliced apples are simmered over an open fire and stirred until the mixture reduces to form the thick, sweet spread.
“Surviving the winter was a year ‘round activity for our ancestors,’” shared Kim Krieger, public relations. “Crops were planted, food was harvested, meat was hunted and all was preserved with an eye toward the long winter months ahead. That is what our costumed staff focuses on in the fall, especially during our Apple Week.”
Sept. 21 is also Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day Live event. A nationwide event, Museum Day Live allows free admission to Sauder Village to visitors presenting a Museum Day Live ticket (or admission to other participating museum or cultural institutions). Museum Day Live represents Smithsonian’s commitment to making learning and knowledge accessible to everyone, giving museums across all 50 states the opportunity to emulate the admission policy of the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C.
Last year’s event drew more than 400,000 participants across the country. Museum Day Live tickets may be downloaded at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday Visitors who present the Museum Day Live ticket will gain free entrance for two people at Sauder Village. One ticket is permitted per household, per email address.
