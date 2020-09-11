ARCHBOLD — Guests can celebrate the beauty of fall during Apple Week at Sauder Village. From Sept. 16-19, visitors can enjoy many apple-related activities throughout the historic village. The week is sure to delight all of your senses with apple-cooking demonstrations, cider mill tours, apple drying demonstrations, take home apple crafts, and plenty of apple treats.
“Apple Week will be a fun opportunity for families to get outside and enjoy a beautiful fall day at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “While we will not be making apple butter or pressing cider this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we do have a variety of other apple-themed activities planned throughout the historic village for guests to enjoy.”
At the Grime Homestead guests, can learn about apple preservation as they watch apple drying demonstrations. Historic interpreters at the Lauber Settlement will show guests how the early pioneers preserved apples by packing them in straw, and at the Witmer-Roth Home there will be apple-themed historic cooking demonstrations. Guests can visit the nature center to learn more about honeybees and an apple craft activity will be offered for young guests to take and make at home. The cider mill will be open for guests to tour and there will be demonstrations using the hand-press outside the mill.
Throughout Apple Week there also will be a variety of delicious apple treats for guests to enjoy. Homemade apple pies, dumplings, doughnuts, and fritters will be available for purchase at the Doughbox Bakery. A variety of specialty drinks, including a new caramel apple cider, are also offered at the bakery.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The village is closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. Sauder Village memberships are also available.
