ANTWERP — Antwerp Village Council took steps at its meeting Monday night to seek grant funds for a couple of upcoming projects.
Council also gave readings to separate legislative items allowing a couple of administrative changes within city government (see below).
Council approved a motion allowing Village Administrator Brian Davis to seek a state grant for Antwerp's water tower rehabilitation project.
The estimated cost is $627,000.
A second motion approved by council allows Davis to apply for a state grant to help cover design costs of a new village water plant.
According to Davis, officials are still gathering information about the anticipated project cost as the firm Jones & Henry Engineers, Ltd., Toledo, is studying the matter.
"They are tabulating anticipated costs and will submit a report to me," Davis told The Crescent-News Tuesday.
He figured the cost for a new plant — to be built next to the town's existing water treatment facility — at roughly $3-5 million.
Also Monday, council gave second readings to ordinances which would allow the village administrator to live outside the Antwerp corporation limits and create the position of "supervisor."
The former legislation is needed as Davis — a Williams County commissioner through next year — plans to remain living in Bryan. Davis had been asked to seek the administrator's position by Antwerp officials in June.
The latter legislation would allow a village employee who oversees much of the village's day-to-day operational/maintenance duties to supervise a staff of two. He also holds the necessary EPA licensing for related village functions, according to Davis.
The legislative items will return for third and final readings at council's Sept. 20 meeting, according to Davis.
In another matter Monday, council discussed possible rezoning of property near the U.S. 24 and Ohio 49 interchange to B-2 (business).
No action was taken on this measure which would be designed to promote additional commercial development on the south part of town.
Davis said the majority of this property is located within the village limits.
