ANTWERP — A waterline improvement project was announced during Monday’s Antwerp Village Council meeting.
The total project is estimated to cost $305,000 and will include the Main Street waterline from Daggett Street to Canal Street and East Canal at South Erie Street to Water Plant Drive. Construction is anticipated to start in October and be done by Dec. 13, weather permitting.
Detours will likely be set up during the construction, as they will for another project on Ohio 49 by the railroad tracks. Village administrator Sara Keeran said that Bryan Excavating will likely fill in the area.
The project would be paid for via state highway funds, although no financial or time estimates were provided at the meeting.
Council also passed an ordinance entering into an addendum between the village and the local Church of the Nazarene. The church has given the village a roadway easement in order to help them develop land on the north end of town. Plans for a road leading to area businesses were mentioned, along with the need to add to the water and sewer system there.
The Antwerp Community Improvement Corporation has been working to get a tax increment financing agreement in order to apply for funding for a road, water and sewer to the optioned property.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance to advertise for bids for the sale of a bus barn on local property. The building has been appraised at $35,000; the minimum bid for the structure will be for $25,000. The village has owned the bus garage for almost 10 years.
• held the first reading of an ordinance entering into a contract with Crane Township approving EMS service for 2020-22.
• held the first reading of an ordinance accepting amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission.
• discussed a drainage improvement project at the park. The project contract is for $24,590 and would involve the installation of 360 feet of storm line and five catch basins around the playground and pavilion. Construction by B. Hill’z Excavating should start the project later this month, with a Sept. 20 completion date.
• heard from Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein, who announced plans to celebrate the county’s bicentennial in 2020. The celebration, to be called “Celebrating Paulding County’s Past, Present and Future,” will kick off some time in February. Klopfenstein asked council to consider acknowledging the bicentennial in its own festivals and parades in the coming year.
• discussed the possibility of changing refuse pickup rules. While council was in favor of days where bulk items could be picked up, they were not in favor of people taking everything out of a house and leaving it behind as they move out. Most people, said village fiscal officer Aimee Lichty, cooperate with the village and most of the problems come from renters abandoning properties in which they lived.
• discussed complaints from residents who smell excessive amounts of chlorine in the drinking water. Keeran said the problem has been handled.
• learned the EPA has scheduled a water plant visit for Sept. 5.
• got a thumbs up from Klopfenstein for town cleanup projects, notably around vacant lots.
• received praise for the condition of the local park.
