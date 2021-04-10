ANTWERP— Come rain or shine, Antwerp plans to dedicate a new historical marker to commemorate the 1887 Reservoir War.
A year ago, the event had been planned but, because of COVID-19, had to be postponed. On April 24 at 10:30 a.m., residents and history buffs will gather east of Antwerp at the intersection of Canal and High roads in Paulding County’s Crane Township. According to a press release, the 1887 war was an uprising of local individuals who had become upset over the stagnating, disease-causing Six Mile Reservoir. After trying to pursue legal procedures and failing to abandon the use of the reservoir, the locals resorted to dynamiting the banks of the reservoir and the locks along the Wabash and Erie Canal.
Paulding County’s motto, “No Compromise!,” came from a banner carried by the “Dynamiters” in the Reservoir War.
These historical events have long interested Judge Michael Wehrkamp and author and historian Jane Nice, who joined forces to apply for the marker through the Ohio History Connection in 2019. Both Wehrkamp and Nice were disappointed not to be able to dedicate the marker in 2020 as part of Paulding County’s Bicentennial.
“Ironically, we have had to do so much compromising this past year,” said Nice. “We are just happy to be able to see this project finally happen, and to preserve this important piece of our history for years to come.”
Wehrkamp agrees, “We are thrilled to be dedicating the marker, especially on the eve of the 134th anniversary of the Reservoir War. Our aim is to provide a memorable ceremony that honors the event and all those who have made the marker possible.”
Much work went in to the application for the historical marker. It called for a statement of significance, which essentially is a documented research paper, as well as proposed marker language. Wehrkamp and Nice collaborated over several months to finalize the application. Out of the 70 applications the Ohio History Connection received that year, the Reservoir War marker was one of 27 chosen, and one of 10 to receive a $1,000 grant.
The marker will be the fifth of its kind to be placed within the county. Others are at the Paulding County Courthouse, the main branch of the Paulding County Carnegie Library, downtown Antwerp, and in Junction at the intersection of the Miami & Erie and Wabash & Erie canals.
Cooper Farms, Inc., the John Paulding Historical Society, the Antwerp Community Development Committee, and the Ohio History Connection sponsored the marker.
Everyone is invited to a reception with refreshments immediately following at the Antwerp Schools auditorium. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The event is open to the public.
