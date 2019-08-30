Susan Jewell, a computer science teacher at Antwerp High School, was one of 100 teachers from across the country who was selected to attend the 2019 AP Computer Science A (CSA) Teacher Summit this summer. This meeting was hosted by Facebook at its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., from Aug. 4-6. The purpose of the meeting was to connect AP CSA teachers from across the country and provide them with information to strengthen their instruction and recruitment efforts, as well as share insights from the technology industry. Jewell and other teachers in attendance heard from university professors, CSA teachers, Facebook staff and College Board staff. They also toured part of Facebook headquarters.
