ANTWERP — On Oct. 29, Antwerp Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller returned from a 10-day trip to China as part of the China Bridge Program.
The China Bridge Program’s goal, he said, is to have educators in America experience the Asian education system and its culture. “We establish a relationship with (the instructors),” he noted.
Miller’s ultimate hope is to have a teacher from China come to Antwerp for up to three years to teach the language to local students.
Han Ban (pronounced Hon Bon), which is the Chinese equivalent of the Ohio Department of Education, would be responsible for paying half the teacher’s salary, with Antwerp responsible for the other half.
“What we get out of it,” he said, “is that we have a new foreign language teacher (who can) also teach the kids about their culture.”
This is Miller’s third trip to China as part of the program, and his second as local superintendent.
“In 2008, I visited (China’s) central province; a lovely, tropical province,” he said, “but I was with another school system then.”
In 2017, Miller spent his first visit there as an Antwerp Schools representative. His time was spent in the Henan province. This year’s stay was in Chong Qing, which he describes as “the most populated municipal area in the world. There are 30 million people there.”
Right now, he said, the Chinese government sponsors the program. “They want educators to come and tell about the successes we’re having so they can emulate it,” said Miller, who added that the reverse — American educators observing successful Chinese teaching methods in the hopes of implementing them back home — was true as well.
The biggest differences between schooling in China and here may have to do with the time actually spent in class. America, with typical school systems letting out around 3 p.m. and having a three-month summer break, is far different than China, which has longer hours and shorter breaks.
“Our society has to put more emphasis on education,” he said. “We have to take education more seriously, and we don’t in this country. Every school should be the most important place in every (American) community.
However, he added, “We do quite well compared to (schools in) some other parts of the state.”
Another big difference? “They do not do a good job of differentiating education for kids,” Miller observed bluntly.
When Chinese students finish the eighth grade, he said, they take an examination which determines their next course in life. Depending on how they finish the exam, students either move on to high school or vocational school, or they drop school altogether to go to work. The same thing, Miller added, takes place at the time of high school graduation, with the end result of the exams again determining the choices students’ lives will take, including who goes on to college and who does not.
“The kids try so hard,” he said. “The high-stakes tests are so important. It’s very competitive.”
This differentiates China from Antwerp and other American schools, where students are trained as individuals and, when necessary, assisted as individuals as well. “They’re learning to (evaluate) all kids,” said Miller.
By comparison, the main thing that stays the same for both countries is the children themselves and how educators respond to them, he said.
The program, Miller added, does a fine job in breaking down barriers between Americans and Chinese. Once the barriers are broken, he said, things aren’t really different at all in many ways.
“We have the same desires in life. They love their children; we do too,” he said. “Our political (systems) lead us in different directions.”
As to the children themselves, “Kids are kids,” he said. “Most of them are wearing uniforms, but they giggle, they laugh; they like to have fun.”
There is, however, one very significant difference. While most American children aren’t bilingual, Chinese children are fluent in English by the second grade. “They understand the importance of learning the English language,” Miller said.
When not observing and talking with his counterparts overseas, Miller got to spend time observing the country, doing such things as climbing the Great Wall of China and observing American television with Chinese actors dubbing over the voices. “I also ate very well,” he admitted.
Miller also sent a daily video report back home so students and faculty could see some of the things he did.
Miller started and ended his overseas journey in Beijing, where he got to hear reports from other American educators and what they observed and taught. “You have to (provide) a report on what you experienced,” he said.
Back in his own country, Miller hopes that the third time in China would be the charm for the goal of bringing a Chinese teacher here. “The time wasn’t right before,” he said of his previous trip, which did not end with a new teacher joining the Archer staff. “I think it is now.”
Although the board of education must make the decision, Miller is confident that eventually, Chinese will be taught in Antwerp by a resident from overseas.
“How can you put a price tag on these kids learning from one who’s been there?” he asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.