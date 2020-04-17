Antwerp storytime

Antwerp Middle and High School student council members wanted to find a way to serve the school and community remotely during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. They decided to record themselves reading children’s books. Currently, the school and local library are closed, so younger students have limited options for reading from home. These videos will increase younger students’ access to books and allow them to reap the benefits of hearing an older student read to them. The videos are available on the school’s website and Facebook page. Student council members will continue to record themselves reading throughout this time off, adding new videos weekly. Participating is seventh-grader Allison Carnes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.