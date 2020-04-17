Antwerp storytime
Photo courtesy of Antwerp Schools

Antwerp Middle and High School student council members wanted to find a way to serve the school and community remotely during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. They decided to record themselves reading children’s books. Currently, the school and local library are closed, so younger students have limited options for reading from home. These videos will increase younger students’ access to books and allow them to reap the benefits of hearing an older student read to them. The videos are available on the school’s website and Facebook page. Student council members will continue to record themselves reading throughout this time off, adding new videos weekly. Participating is seventh-grader Allison Carnes.

