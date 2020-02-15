ANTWERP — On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller informed the Antwerp Local Board of Education that the school has received a mental health grant of $13,392 from Tri-County Drug, Alcohol and Mental Health Services.
The grant will be used to supply the school support staff with professional development for recognizing students with mental health issues and also provide preventative mental health education for students.
Tri-County serves Paulding, Van Wert and Mercer counties.
Miller also noted that the school recently received $4,000 from the Bruckhart family for support and encouragement of student programs. The money will be used to send some students undergoing financial hardship on a field trip to Washington, D.C., with other funds being spent on behavioral incentive programs and anti-bullying assemblies.
The school was also a recipient of the national Honeybee Conservancy Grant, in which a beehive and materials were received for installation in the school’s prairie garden. This grant is based out of California.
In other business, the board:
• employed the following head coaches, Zac Fesaby, baseball; Jason Hale, track; and Krista Ordway, softball.
• heard Miller will travel to Washington, D.C., on March 13-14 to speak at the National Technology and Learning Summit; Miller will speak on recent educational happenings at the school.
• was told of kindergarten registration on April 1-2.
• congratulated Estee Lichty and Brayden Fuller, who were the respective middle and elementary school champions of the annual school spelling bee. Lichty placed second in the Feb. 6 county bee, with Fuller taking third place.
• noted the following spring testing dates for grades 3 on up: English language arts, April 15-16; math, April 21 and 23; science and social studies, April 28-29.
• was reminded of upcoming events, including PTO bingo on Feb. 20; literacy night on March 12 at 4-6 p.m. for grades K-5; and the school employee health fair on March 18.
• approved the senior trip to New York City on March 24-27.
• approved an overnight trip to the Cleveland Cavaliers student journalism night Feb. 24-25.
• okayed an overnight trip for the varsity cheer squad to the state cheerleading competition on Feb. 29-March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.