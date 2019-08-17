ANTWERP — During Thursday’s regular meeting, the Antwerp Local School Board learned that Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller has been selected to speak at the National Future of Educational Technology Conference in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 17.
Miller’s speech, entitled “The Z Train Has Left the Station” will deal with educational changes instructors must make in order to benefit the current generation.
“Generation Z is the first generation to see virtually every human connected to the internet,” Miller said. “They are the most connected, global, mobile, social, educated and sophisticated generation ever. Unfortunately, they find themselves trapped in an educational system forged during the industrial revolution.
“We can’t educate in the traditional way; we’re on a new educational track.”
The talk will focus on how to best use a modern method of teaching while still utilizing a public school system.
In other business, the board:
• hired Sara Schaper and Ashley Malfant as first-grade teachers; these will likely be Antwerp’s last faculty additions before school starts.
• noted Wednesday is the first day of school for grades 1-12, with kindergarten and preschool beginning the new school year on Aug. 26.
• heard a new entryway for the football and track concession stand should be completed next week.
• praised the custodial and maintenance staffs for getting the building ready for school.
