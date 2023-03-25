ANTWERP — Three students were honored Thursday at Antwerp Local Schools’ monthly board meeting for various athletic and academic achievements, along with a couple of grant updates.
Rayni Rister was honored and given the Paulding County Franklin D. Walters Award. This is the second year in a row that Antwerp has had a student receive the award.
Eli Reinhart was mentioned due to his win at the state wrestling tournament.
Hannah Molitor was also given recognition because she placed 14th in the state gymnastics meet.
“I’d like to recognize her,” Superintendent Martin Miller said. “She finished 14th at the state meet, and keep in mind — and maybe not a lot of you know this — her event is not by division, so she competed against the Perrysburgs, the Sylvanias, the Cincinnati public — everybody. So that’s quite an accomplishment.”
As the meeting went on, various grant ideas were mentioned, Miller noting that he applied for an Ohio EPA grant for $20,000. The grant would allow students to do more in-depth research and applied research.
Part of the grant money would allow the school to invest in water sample kits that students could use to do more applied research in the Lake Erie Watershed.
Miller also mentioned the possibility of bringing LifeWise academy for the sixth-grade students.
“Maybe we can have a program next year,” Miller said. “We currently have our ‘Good News Club’ for our elementary students and we have our FCA for our high-school students and maybe a few middle school kids that go to that, so that’s in the age range we’re missing some type of organization for that connection.”
In other news, the board:
• approved an enterprise zone agreement with Paragon Tempered Glass.
• approved participation in the Ohio School Comp 2024 workers compensation group rating program with Sedgwick, Jan. 1, 2024-Dec. 31, 2024. The enrollment fee is $320.
• approved several supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Kevin Carr, custodian, and approved his contract for bus driver.
