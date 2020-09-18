ANTWERP — The Antwerp Schools Board of Education heard a presentation from Garmann Miller Architects on the district's future plans for an innovation center and hydroponic center in the school's courtyard during Thursday's monthly meeting.
Ben Miller, an electrical engineer and partner with Garmann Miller, gave a virtual tour of the project, which would be constructed in the courtyard inside the main school building, including a STEM lab and multimedia/production area, along with a greenhouse and aquaponics center.
A start date on the project has not been set yet, with a tentative estimate of 8-12 months to complete, depending on the starting date.
During middle/high school principal Travis Lichty's report to the board, Lichty noted that things have gone well in students' return to the classroom and that with the school's first varsity home football game coming up next week, communication with the community on wearing masks and signage would be important.
Lichty also noted that WMYW 102.7, a radio station in Paulding County, has committed to broadcast home boys and girls basketball games at Antwerp this winter through video streaming technology.
Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller noted that the solar hot water panels had been installed at the school, with a hookup for water scheduled for Sept. 25.
Technology director Harold Gottke informed the board that the school had been awarded a grant of around $8,600 for 50 mobile internet hotspots for students learning remotely in the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
• congratulated board member Anita Bok on receiving an award from the Ohio School Board Association on 15 years served on the Antwerp school board.
• received a donation of an Antwerp High School pennant from the David Chester family, believed to be from the 1920s.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list for the current month and provided reasonable assurance that all active members on the list have a position as a substitute teacher on an as-needed basis with the Antwerp Local School District.
• approved supplemental contracts for Paul Stoll (mini-Archer volleyball), Jared Martenies (co-mini-Archer football) and Kyle Zartman (co-mini-Archer football).
• approved changes for first and second grade report cards.
