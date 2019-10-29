The Antwerp Elementary School library was the recipient of 20 new picture books from Antwerp Rotary. In October, some of the Rotarians visited the library to read the new books to the elementary students. Here, Denise Coleman, owner of Antwerp’s Petals and Vines, shares a picture book to fifth-graders during their library time.
