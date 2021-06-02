ANTWERP — The group that organizes this Paulding County community's annual ribfest has a little different approach for this year's event that is scheduled to take place Saturday.
With the coronavirus situation taking a toll on small businesses last year, the Antwerp Community Development Committee is focusing on promoting the town's businesses for its 11th annual event, which was canceled last year.
The event will take place on Cleveland Avenue — just west of Main Street — from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday.
According to the committee's chairman, Dusty Sensabaugh, three Antwerp vendors will be supplying all the food for this year's event: Smokin Wheels BBQ (Grant's Catering), Oasis Bar and Grill in Antwerp and Antwerp Alleys.
Two years ago — the last time the ribfest was held — four vendors were featured, but only one was from Antwerp, Sensabaugh explained.
The menu also has been diversified this year. Instead of just ribs, the three vendors also will provide such things as chicken, brisket and pulled pork, he indicated.
Additionally, hamburgers and brats will be made available by the Antwerp Fire Department while KB Scoops in Antwerp will sell ice cream, the Antwerp Boy Scouts will offer lemon shakeups, Antwerp VFW will sell beer and Antwerp PTO will offer pop and water, according to Sensabaugh.
The committee has not asked for sponsorships and donations from town businesses as in past years, he said, due to the trying COVID-related circumstances experienced by them in the past year.
"We know how a lot of the small businesses have struggled with not being able to be open," said Sensabaugh. "The motto behind our group is making Antwerp a better place to live. We try to give back to our community. This is one of the years we wanted to give back even more."
Besides the food attraction, Transient Sound will provide music and a DJ during the day before the Lima-based band Brother Believe Me will take over from 7-11 p.m. with live music of all genres.
Earlier in the day, a number of events will be featured, including a 5K run, bingo at 2 p.m. and a "washer throw down" at 2 p.m. The latter is a new event, in which participants toss washers into a designated space, much like cornhole.
Prizes will be offered for the latter two events.
Some 22 teams had been entered into the washer event as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Sensabaugh. Pre-registration is required and can be accomplished by contacting Trent Clemens at 260-385-9219.
As in the past, admission to Antwerp's ribfest is free.
Sensabaugh said those attending the ribfest — like previous events — are being asked to leave their pets at home.
