ANTWERP — Village fiscal officer Aimee Lichty announced to the Antwerp Village Council during Monday’s regular session that a 30-plus year sewer loan has been paid off three years ahead of schedule.
Mayor Ray DeLong estimated the original loan for Antwerp’s sewers and lift station dated back to the 1980s and cost nearly $3 million. The loan was originally supposed to be paid off in October of 2022, but the goal was reached earlier this month.
Village administrator Sara Keeran also noted that Bryan Excavating (formerly Lingvai Excavating) is working on installing plastic sewer lines on the east side of town from the downtown area to the village limits; this is done in order to prevent line breakage.
The project costs $3,500, with half being paid for via Ohio Public Works Commission monies at 0 percent interest for 20 years.
In other business, council:
• heard from William Ferris and Randy Gasser of the United States Census Bureau. The bureau wants to find 140 census workers in Paulding County alone; Gasser said it is struggling to find personnel for the next census, which will be done next year. A message from the bureau will be placed on the village website.
• approved an ordinance entering into a contract for the sale of real estate (containing a now-unused bus barn) to Timothy and Cynthia Yenser for $42,151.10.
• approved an ordinance authorizing a contract to provide Crane Township with fire services.
• okayed an ordinance to enter into a new lease agreement with MetaLink Technologies. MetaLink has installed fiberoptics at the village depot, which now houses several village offices.
• held the second reading of an ordinance for refuse collection bids.
• held the second reading of a farm land lease agreement ordinance. Every 22 years, local residents may bid on more than 22 acres of farmland owned by the village. Isaac Yenser obtained the land for $5,084.80.
• held the first reading of an ordinance updating the village personnel manual.
• was reminded of trick-or-treat from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The annual Halloween parade will be held at 2 p.m. that day starting at the Manor House.
