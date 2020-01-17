ANTWERP — Mayor Ray DeLong read the state of the village address at Wednesday morning’s Antwerp Village Council meeting.
Among the project accomplishments in 2019 were:
— The demolition of three structures, including an additional one on East Daggett Street, with assistance from the Paulding County land bank.
— The construction of five new homes and one duplex in the village, along with several pole barns, garages, fencing and a concession stand for a grand total of $2,328,782.
— The completion of the sanitary sewer improvements project, with two new lift stations and other equipment being installed at the Stone and North Main street locations for a grand total of $784,760.30.
— The police department received $5,764 for the purchase of bulletproof vests.
— The fire department received a $3,360 state grant for radios.
— The South Main and East Canal street waterline project was completed, allowing for 6-inch cast iron waterline to be replaced with an 8-inch plastic line. The village was awarded $305,000 for the project, which came in under estimate at $290,834.28.
— Drainage around the playground structures and main pavilion was accomplished with a Community Development Block Grant award from Paulding County for a total project cost of $25,590.
— Village finances ended the year in the black.
— The retirement of long-time fire chief Ray Friend began, with Bob Addis as his replacement. Other officers were Assistant Fire Chief Paul Fruit, Capt. Matt McDougal and Lt. Nick Bragg. The department has 17 volunteers.
— Ashley McDougall was appointed EMS coordinator, with Paul Fruit as assistant coordinator and Kyle Recker as EMS maintenance.
— Income tax receipts increased by more than $4,000 in the previous year.
In other business, council:
• passed ordinances transferring $7,000 from the general fund to the street lighting fund; transferring $114,000 from the general fund to the police fund and transferring $10,928.26 from the general fund to the severance pay reserve fund.
• tabled an ordinance enacting the Ohio Basic Code as the code of ordinances for the village, as not all the information was available for passage.
• passed an ordinance adopting the village personnel manual.
• heard American Electric Power replaced transformers, poles and wiring at the water plant due to power surges there.
• noted a manhole was replaced on the south end of Ohio 49.
