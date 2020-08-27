PAULDING — An Antwerp man was injured Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover crash near here.

Jeremy Townsend, 36, was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His passenger, whose identity has yet to be released, was not injured.

According to troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 9:21 p.m., Townsend’s vehicle was westbound on Ohio 111, west of Ohio 637, and left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Townsend was reportedly not wearing a safety belt.

Assisting at the scene was Paulding Fire Department.

The vehicle was heavily damaged. The accident remains under investigation.

