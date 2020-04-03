Thornell

Eric Thornell, a junior at Antwerp High School, has been doing his part to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak by using the school’s 3D printer to help create components for face shields to be used by health care facility workers and first responders. With the assistance in programming by Antwerp industrial technology teacher Rick Weirich, Thornell has made seven so far and has enough transparencies to make 100 at this time.

 Photo courtesy Gary and Amy Thornell

Eric Thornell, a junior at Antwerp High School, has been doing his part to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak by using the school’s 3D printer to help create components for face shields to be used by health care facility workers and first responders. With the assistance in programming by Antwerp industrial technology teacher Rick Weirich, Thornell has made seven so far and has enough transparencies to make 100 at this time.

Load comments