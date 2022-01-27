Antwerp house fire

This house at 307 W. Washington St. in Antwerp was severely damaged by fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Antwerp, Hicksville, Paulding and Payne fire departments helped battle the blaze which reportedly began late morning Thursday. Further details were unavailable Thursday.
