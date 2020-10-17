Antwerp High School has selected its homecoming court for the fall. They include, in front: Prince Sebastian Yanez and Princess Eve Graham. Middle row, from left: junior attendants Jagger Landers and Kate Farr, sophomore attendants Shaylee Garrett and Parker Moore, freshman attendants Addyson Hormann and Syris Gale (not pictured), and senior attendants Lydia Butzin and Landyn Reyes. And in back, from left: senior attendants Aaron Hawley, Katie Oberlin, Madison Ruen, Jason Geyer, Molly Reinhart and Dylan Hines. The homecoming is slated for Oct. 23. No dance is scheduled, but the school will have spirit week and a virtual pep rally next week.
