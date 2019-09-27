Antwerp homecoming

Antwerp High School 2019 homecoming game is set for Oct. 5. The spirit parade, followed by the announcement of the court, will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. The court includes, in front: princess Olivia Kosch and prince Quintin Reyes. Middle row, from left: sophomore attendant Hailey Grant, senior attendant Julia Steiner, senior attendant Alyssa Fuller, senior attendant Karsyn Brumett, junior attendant Siera Octaviano and freshmen attendant Kaylee Baum. And in back, from left: sophomore attendant Gaige McMichael, senior attendant Garrett Laney, senior attendant Chase Friend, junior attendant Eric Thornell and freshmen attendant Owen Brinneman. Not pictured is senior attendant Nick McCreery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.