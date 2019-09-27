Antwerp homecoming
Photo courtesy of Antwerp Schools

Antwerp High School 2019 homecoming game is set for Oct. 5. The spirit parade, followed by the announcement of the court, will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. The court includes, in front: princess Olivia Kosch and prince Quintin Reyes. Middle row, from left: sophomore attendant Hailey Grant, senior attendant Julia Steiner, senior attendant Alyssa Fuller, senior attendant Karsyn Brumett, junior attendant Siera Octaviano and freshmen attendant Kaylee Baum. And in back, from left: sophomore attendant Gaige McMichael, senior attendant Garrett Laney, senior attendant Chase Friend, junior attendant Eric Thornell and freshmen attendant Owen Brinneman. Not pictured is senior attendant Nick McCreery.

