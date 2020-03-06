ANTWERP — Antwerp Local School’s musical department will present “Newsies” on March 20-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. Set during the 1890s, this tale chronicles the life of young men and boys who fought for change in the newspaper industry run by tycoons such as Joseph Pulitzer.
Junior Aaron Hawley is featured as Jack Kelly, who organizes the newspaper boys in protest of the increase in newspaper prices. Three of the four seniors starring in the show play newsies: Garrett Laney as Crutchie, Madison Boesch as Race, and Adi Hindenlang as Albert. Senior Emma Zielke is a stage manager.
During this time period, selling newspapers was a way for impoverished and homeless children to feed themselves and pay for shelter or housing. The musical is based on the real strike that took place in 1899 and inspired other laborers of the time period to fight for workers’ rights.
Tickets can be purchased in the high school office or at the door. Student tickets purchased in the office are $8. All adult and day-of-show tickets are $10.
