Paulding County

Filings update:

One proposed candidate for Antwerp's mayoral position this fall will not make the Nov. 2 ballot following the Paulding County Board of Elections' certification meeting Wednesday.

Thomas VanVlerah's name was not certified, leaving only Jan Reeb as a candidate for the position's unexpired term.

However, the nine candidates who filed for Antwerp Village Council's four open seats were certified.

They are incumbents Rudie Reeb, Dean Rister, Michael Rohrs and Charles West as well as Jason Franks, Steve Jordan, Sara Keeran, Larry Smith and Bryce Steiner. (Smith and Steiner were inadvertently omitted as candidates in a story published in the Aug. 5 Crescent-News about election filings in Paulding County.)

