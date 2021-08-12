• Paulding County
Filings update:
One proposed candidate for Antwerp's mayoral position this fall will not make the Nov. 2 ballot following the Paulding County Board of Elections' certification meeting Wednesday.
Thomas VanVlerah's name was not certified, leaving only Jan Reeb as a candidate for the position's unexpired term.
However, the nine candidates who filed for Antwerp Village Council's four open seats were certified.
They are incumbents Rudie Reeb, Dean Rister, Michael Rohrs and Charles West as well as Jason Franks, Steve Jordan, Sara Keeran, Larry Smith and Bryce Steiner. (Smith and Steiner were inadvertently omitted as candidates in a story published in the Aug. 5 Crescent-News about election filings in Paulding County.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.