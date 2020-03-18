ANTWERP — During Monday’s regular meeting, the Antwerp Village Council permitted Real Waste Disposal, Oakwood, to rid the village of its refuse.
Although Real and Werlor Waste Control, Defiance, submitted virtually identical bids, council opted for Real primarily because the company allowed residents their choice as to when their refuse was set out.
Council also held the second reading of a cemetery tax levy. Although this will likely be an increase over the current levy, no one knows how much money the new levy will generate, as the Paulding County Auditor’s Office has yet to send council a letter revealing the amount.
In other business, council:
• heard that the planned Safe Routes to School project on Harrmann Road did not have enough students to be competitive enough for a formal application to be sent to ODOT. Antwerp Local Schools also has been informed.
• discussed hydrant flushing. Hydrants south of River Street will be flushed first; this will go on for about four weeks. Hydrants north of River Street will be flushed beginning in April. Residents should watch for discolored water and run their faucets before washing their clothes. Semi-annual flushing is an EPA requirement.
• was told potholes were to be reported to the village administrator’s office to be included in spring paving and patching.
• heard the Antwerp Public Library roof needs to be replaced. A quote for a $7,700 metal roof was submitted by Miller Metal Roofing, Woodburn, Ind. Replacement will be accomplished in the spring. This is the library’s original 1997 roof.
• noted the compost site at the sewer plant will be open except in cases of extreme wet weather. Residents are asked not to drop leaves and branches in the roadway or bring trash bags to the site.
• heard Riverside Park and the tennis court will open on April 1.
• was told grit on River and Main streets will be swept up later in the spring.
• discussed the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, which was recently found to be unconstitutional. The legislation, which had been approved in Toledo, gave the city the power to file lawsuits against businesses and governments on Lake Erie’s behalf. This will not affect the current agricultural laws in place in the village, which will stay in effect through 2023.
