ANTWERP — The Antwerp Village Council held the first reading on Wednesday morning of an ordinance for villagewide residential refuse collection.
Two bids were received. Real Waste Disposal, Oakwood, submitted a bid of $8.85 per month per unit for a total annual bid of $60,852.60, and Werlor, Defiance, submitted a bid of $8.84 per month per unit or $60,783.84 annually.
With only a penny’s difference in the monthly bids, council will hold a special meeting, tentatively scheduled for March 2, to examine the choices further. The next regular council meeting will be March 16.
Should Werlor be chosen, all residents will receive a wheeled cart to place their refuse in.
Village administrator Sara Keeran also noted that bulky waste collection is limited to four large items.
Council also asked Darr’s Cleaning, Sandusky, to put the village’s main storm line on video to determine any breakdowns or potential blockages therein. This is due to flooding over the years that has affected portions of Buffalo, East Canal and Erie streets. These lines were last inspected in 1998. It was determined that a 24-inch storm line between Buffalo and East Canal streets has collapsed.
There also will be digging in the East Canal/Cleveland Street area to look for damaged storm lines.
In other business, council:
• has been notified that the village qualifies for 0% loan funding through EPA for a storm sewer improvement project.
• is examining new storm lines and catch basins in the Buffalo Street area and possibly a new water line on Buffalo with Community Development Block Grant funding. Buffalo Street residents have complained about low water pressure in the area.
• noted an announcement from the Ohio Department of Transportation that the organization will provide 100% funding for projects that seek to eliminate transportation safety issues. Keeran submitted for ODOT’s consideration the village’s South Erie Street sidewalk project, which has resulted in residents having to walk along the Ohio 49 roadway berm; however, the safety program only addresses roadway safety issues, not sidewalks.
• awaits word from ODOT on whether it can fund a Safe Routes to School application for East River Street and South Harrmann Road. If council is allowed to submit an application, it would require that the village update its school travel plan, which is out of date.
