ANTWERP — Word was received on Monday’s Antwerp Village Council meeting that the water line replacement project on South Main and East Canal streets should be wrapped up.
The project involved replacing water lines on certain sections of the streets. Village administrator Sara Keeran praised the contractors, who worked through most of last week’s inclement weather to complete the project.
Paving of excavated portions of the road also has been complete. Three catch basins have been installed on Main Street, and the sinkhole in front of H&H Cleaners has been filled with concrete since this section receives heavy traffic. The additional work is being paid for via the village’s state highway allocation.
In other business, council:
• approved the farmland lease agreement ordinance.
• approved an ordinance for new garbage bids. The bids will be taken in January and go into effect in April.
• approved an ordinance entering into a new lease agreement with MetaLINK Technologies and Qualstar Communications. Although the ordinance had been passed previously, council overlooked the water plant as a location of the equipment.
• accepted an ordinance making changes to the personnel manual, including changes in insurance, leave and disciplinary matters.
• discussed the Ohio Land Bank Association and the Paulding County Land Bank, which have been pushing to make additional funding available in order for communities and townships to have demolition occur at various properties. Antwerp has submitted six additional properties to the county. The submitted properties may or may not end up with any funding at this time, as they are being used to determine a total count to be considered by the state for more funding. Council will be kept informed.
• heard signage will be installed along the Maumee River bank so that kayakers and canoeists will know where they are along the length of the trail. It is hoped the signs will be installed this year.
• learned snow removal on village streets will be handled by Ron Kauser of Kauser Excavating this season. Residents are reminded to clear their sidewalks following snow.
• heard about upcoming events, including Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30; the Christmas tree lighting at Greenway Park on Dec. 2; and Santa Claus’ arrival at the fire station on Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.