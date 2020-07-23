ANTWERP — On Monday, the Antwerp Village Council examined a resolution including regulations about portable storage containers in the village.
Specifically, the resolution deals with a Paulding-based company which manufactures the Mighty Cube, large portable storage units which can be seen in the area outside assorted properties. Antwerp’s zoning regulations say nothing about these portable units.
The new resolution allows portable outdoor storage units to exist outside properties for only 14 days at a time, with a process available for a one-time only extension of an additional 14 days. Otherwise, the Mighty Cube and other portable storage units will not be allowed in the village.
The next step will be for the village planning commission to make its own decision about portable storage units, after which a public hearing will be held on the matter. Afterward, the matter will return to council for a final decision.
Prohibiting portable storage units does not include units used for construction purposes, which are still allowed in Antwerp.
In other business, council:
• heard a project to extend storm drainage on Kroos Drive has been completed, allowing three new homes to use the new facilities. The project was done by local workers, with Pendergrast Farm Drainage of Antwerp accomplishing the digging. The project cost less than $10,500 to complete.
• noted the upcoming arrival of new LED traffic lights at the Main/River street intersection. The new lights may be installed as early as the end of July or the beginning of August.
• heard new playground mulch has been placed at the park, with $1,000 for the project being granted via the public entities pool.
• discussed money granted by the county for special projects. Under consideration is the installation of a kiosk near the canoe landing site; the kiosk would include a map of all the landing sites on the river, as well as the locations of things passers-by may need, including water and restrooms. Village administrator Sara Keeran also noted that a number of volunteers, as well as Pendergrast Farm Drainage, recently installed concrete bunkers in the river at the landing site.
• cancelled the annual Day in the Park due to health concerns; however, it was noted that a recent car show from Big Boys Toys went on as scheduled last Saturday.
