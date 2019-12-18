ANTWERP — The Antwerp Village Council dealt with the consequences of a recent power surge during Monday’s regular meeting.
The power surge occurred at the local water plant, knocking out power to village wells, along with telemetry equipment enabling village officials to learn about the problem. This aroused the ire of a number of residents who complained about the situation on social media.
American Electric Power has said it would replace all affected transformers, wiring and wire poles affected by the surge.
The water plant was originally built over 50 years ago.
In other business, council:
• transferred $38,000 from the general fund to the police fund.
• approved an ordinance establishing compensation for village employees for 2020. This is a 2.5% increase over last year.
• noted the water line replacement project on South Main and East Canal streets has been completed. Originally budgeted at $305,000, the project came in at $290,800. Seeding of affected areas will take place in spring.
• heard from Washington Street resident Mary Meyer, who complained about standing water in her yard. The matter was passed on to the village utility committee.
• will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 26 to pass the village budget and modify appropriations.
• donated $500 to the Paulding County Economic Development office for 2020.
