ANTWERP — In Monday’s Antwerp Village Council meeting, the village approved a resolution clarifying the use of monies in the county coronavirus relief distribution fund, among other business.
The resolution, which saw rules suspended to pass, affirmed that money from the county fund may be expended only to cover costs consistent with Section 5001 of the CARES Act. It allows the village to receive funds to cover costs incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It was noted that the resolution needed to be passed as an emergency measure to be included with the county auditor, who will receive the federal funds and set up the county relief fund.
“Even though the village did not incur great expense to date due to the virus, the village wants to participate in any funding that is available,” noted village administrator Sara Keeran. “Once the village is included in the county relief fund and more information is provided to the village on how to document expenditures, a finance committee meeting will be held to review the process.”
In addition to the coronavirus news, a potential buyer to the Hometown Pantry property at 201 S. Main St. decided that if the village can provide more parking on Railroad Street, the buyer would consider rehabbing the building instead of having it torn down.
Keeran noted that the request for assistance from commissioners has been withdrawn and the purchase is being delayed as the sale of the properties is currently in an estate.
The council heard that Jessy May is no longer a full-time police officer with the village, but will continue to serve in a reserve role. Mayor Ray DeLong recommended the hire of Damien Esparza as a full-time officer effective Monday to council, a vote that was approved unanimously.
Councilman Keith West mentioned a new business, Mighty Cube, and wanted to make sure the village had researched the company for permitting issues and the amount of time allowed on property.
Councilman Mike Rohrs asked for updates on a pole on Maumee River Trail and paving on Shaffer Road, noting for the latter that it should be the first to be done. A discussion was held on potentially widening the road or making it a one-way street. According to Keeran, the pole has been installed and any updates on Shaffer Road were dependent on permissive and gas tax monies brought into the village because of a reductions in funds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the council:
• approved a resolution to proceed with submission of the question of levying a replacement tax for maintaining and operating the cemetery.
• approved an emergency reading and approval of a resolution affirming funds from the county coronavirus relief distribution fund may be expended only to cover costs consistent with Section 5001 of the CARES Act.
• heard that the two traffic signal slights at the Main Street intersection will be replaced with new LED fixtures in the next couple months. In an inquiry about whether the fixtures would be retrofitted for LED, it was revealed in an inspection that the gaskets had dried out, the housing had cracked and the lens were in danger of falling out. The signals would be paid for out of the state highway fund at an approximate cost of $5,900.
• heard that the public entities pool would grant the village $1,000 for new mulch for the playgrounds.
• noted that the storm line installed last year on Kroos Drive will be extended further north to pick up several new homes being built. That extension will begin construction next week, depending on weather, with village employees completing the process with assistance from Pendergrast Farm Drainage and Kennedy Excavating. Keeran noted the village may need to add a fire hydrant on Kroos Drive and would contact the fire department to determine distance regulations between hydrants.
• heard that Riverside Park reopened to the public on June 10, with the restrooms and picnic tables available. The village will take reservations for the main pavilion.
• heard that VFW Post 5087 purchased 10 new American flags and poles for the downtown street light poles.
• heard that Antwerp Chamber and ACDC members recently filled downtown planters with spring flowers. The chamber also is intending to go forward with the Day in the Park parade and activities at Riverside Park on Aug. 1.
• heard that Country Times Market, 625 Erie St., is in the process of doing a $400,000 renovation and that, with that and other new builds in town and permits issued, the village has reached $1.3 million in investments inside the village.
