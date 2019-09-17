ANTWERP — Matters concerning compost and water were dealt with by the Antwerp Village Council Monday.
Village administrator Sara Keeran noted that the village’s compost site has been officially closed by the EPA following a recent visit. All material has been chipped and removed from the site. Leaves and branches can still be brought out to the area, but it has now been designated as a transfer site, which involves new regulations including that it must be cleaned out once a year.
Residents are asked to drop their limbs and leaves inside of the staked area and not to leave cardboard, plastic bags or any other type of refuse at the site, which will be open continuously except for during wet weather and in winter.
The site will accept fallen limbs and branches as a result of winter storms, but normally, logs and branches over three inches in diameter will not be accepted as they cannot be chipped.
The EPA also inspected the village’s water system on Sept. 5. Recent improvements to the filter building and clear well were reviewed, as were the pump building and wells. No violations were reported, but Keeran noted that further improvements, perhaps extensive ones, needed to be made to pumps and piping in 2020.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance allowing the final plat at Maumee Landing. This would be the 23rd lot in the area.
• held the second reading of an ordinance allowing a contract to provide fire services for Crane Township.
• held the first reading of a farm land lease agreement ordinance. Every five years area residents can bid on over 22 acres of farmland owned by the village; Isaac Yenser obtained the land for $5,084.80.
• held the first reading of an ordinance for refuse collection bids.
• discussed the drainage project at Riverside Park. Five catch basins and 360 feet of 10-inch storm line were installed around the playground and pavilion structures within three days. B’Hillz of Wayne, Ohio, took the project on for $25,590, which was within the project’s budget. “You’d never know they dug the whole place up,” said Keeran, who said the project was accomplished via block grant funds through the Paulding County commissioners’ office.
• was told by Keeran that a recent water tower inspection from Nelson Tanks of Lansing revealed a probable cost of $350,000-$400,000 to sandblast and repaint the tower’s interior.
• heard there were currently 17 EMTs with the possibility of more being added.
• heard from David Garmarter of Boy Scout Troop 143. For his recent Eagle Scout project, Garmarter placed a permanent picnic table and one of the village’s newly-purchased charcoal grills at the bottom of the stairway at Riverside Park leading to the river. Concrete slabs recently removed from the park’s former memorial site were placed around the grill. Council President Jan Reeb attended a recent dedication ceremony.
• discussed a house that has fallen into disrepair at 109 E. River St. The house can be torn down or brought up to code, but no one can move into the residence without first speaking to council first. Neighbor Allie Beregszazi has heard of people who wanted to move into the residence.
• briefly discussed what to do about a World War I cannon which, until recently, was part of the memorial at the park. Council wants to make certain the cannon finds a proper home and does not wish to dispose of it altogether.
• discussed the possibility of removing stop signs near the Oswalt/Woodcox and Madison/Canal intersections due to very little traffic there. Signs removed would face east/west in both areas. Village Solicitor Melanie Farr will investigate the proper procedure for such a thing.
