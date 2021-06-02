ANTWERP — A committee which bolsters this town's improvement, even in the smallest way, is hoping to improve fishing opportunities in a small "lake" west of here.
Installing a new dock for the body of water near four-lane U.S. 24 is just one example of how the Antwerp Community Development Committee — organizers of the annual ribfest that will take place Saturday (see related story) — seeks to improve the town's appearance and quality of life.
"Wayne R. Carr Lake" is actually a borrow pit dug more than a decade ago when dirt was needed for the U.S. 24 widening project, and is situated southwest of Antwerp on Paulding County Road 11. The 12.7-acre lake is owned and managed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
The ODNR connection has served the Antwerp organization well as the state agency donated an old floating dock from the Cleveland area for installation, according to the committee's chairman, Dusty Sensabaugh.
He said the committee has had the dock for a couple years, but efforts to install it were slowed by the coronavirus situation. However, he and the committee are hopeful the dock can be installed in time for Ohio's free fishing weekend which is scheduled for June 19-20.
Some repairs were needed to the dock, Sensabaugh explained, but committee members stepped up to make this happen by replacing rotting boards.
The dock measures about five feet wide and 20 feet deep, he said. A concrete pad already has been poured.
The lake is open to the public as it is owned by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Sensabaugh said it is stocked with bluegill and bass.
The Antwerp committee has 11 members, including four officers — Lisa Glass, president; Dan Bowers, vice president; Laurel Hopkins, secretary; and Traci Bowers, treasurer.
Besides Sensabugh as chairman, the committee also has six other board members — Tom Derck, Ben Kauser, Kyle Zartman, Braden Horman, Austin Bowers and Pete Vail.
"This group has been together for many, many years," said Sensabaugh of the committee. "We just all kind of find projects we do. We're just trying to make Antwerp a better place."
Regular downtown projects include placing flower pots in the warm months, which Hopkins handles, he explained, as well as setting out Christmas and fall decorations.
The committee also has helped purchase security cameras for Riverside Park in Antwerp and wants to improve the canoe launch there, Sensabaugh noted.
