ANTWERP — Antwerp Local Schools held its monthly board of education meeting Thursday evening via Zoom virtual conference.
Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller congratulated the preschool on receiving a pandemic support grant worth $15,000. Miller also noted that the recent permanent improvement levy passed with 64%t of the vote and thanked local county residents for voting in favor.
During high school/middle school principal Travis Lichty's report, the board heard that MySports.com, a website affiliated with Paulding County radio station 102.7 WMYW, will cover all home varsity boys and girls basketball games with commentary. Games can be streamed for free at www.mysports.live. Middle school, freshman and junior varsity events held in the gym can be streamed on YouTube on the Antwerp Athletics channel.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Vantage Career Center board of education representative Dennis Recker, who thanked voters for passing the 0.75-mill renewal levy.
• congratulated regional cross country qualifiers Aeriel Sawyer and Siera Octaviano and district golf qualifier Gaige McMichael.
• heard from elementary school principal Tracey Stokes that 220 of 227 parents of K-3 students had contact with their students' teacher during parent-teacher conferences held Nov. 10 and 12 and all fourth and fifth grade parents that requested to meet with the teachers were able to.
• approved supplemental contracts for: Scott McMichael (varsity girls basketball head coach), Doug Billman (varsity boys basketball head coach), Adam Kosch (varsity wrestling head coach), Jason Hale (co-weight room supervisor) and Jennifer McAlexander (cafeteria).
• thanked Laurie Barker for donating disinfectant wipes to the schools and thanked Mary Boesch Meyer and the Paulding County Retired Teachers Association for donations. Meyer donated a book from the 1934-35 school year titled Antwerp Schoolday Memories while the PCRTA's donation to the school library was made in memory of the late Bill Fast, who served as a former guidance counselor at Antwerp High School.
• approved a professional development conference out of state for technology coordinator Harold Gottke and Lichty Nov. 20-25.
• approved the five-year forecast and the amended certificate and appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2021.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Antwerp Education Association relating to supplemental reimbursement.
